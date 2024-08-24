End of the road for a rogue Kikuyu businessman who receives stolen hardware goods as he is nabbed by detectives (PHOTOs).





Saturday, August 24, 2024 - Following days and nights of painstaking investigations, CRIB detectives based at Nairobi Regional Headquarters augmented by their Ruai counterparts have registered another major breakthrough following the arrest of Hassan Maina Murigi, whose investigations have revealed to be a notorious receiver of stolen hardware goods.

His arrest follows an earlier arrest of John Nderitu Mugo at Kangemi in Dagoretti after it was established that he had been hired by Derrick Namukowa to ferry loaders using his matatu Reg. No. KCB 716F to a location within Ruai from where the loaders were transfered to a waiting Isuzu lorry Reg. No. KCQ 028D whose driver was identified as James Wachira Kinyua.

Having completed phase one of their mission, the ill motivated group of thugs proceeded to Patnet Steel Makers godowns in the wee hours of Thursday 27/07/2024 where they gained entry and stole assorted goods but not before fatally wounding one of the employees.

With the goods well tucked into their lorry, the hoodlums proceeded to Kariobangi Light Industries and offloaded the said goods to the premises of Hassan Maina Murigi where the they scattered to different directions after they were paid for their criminal activities.

From there on, Murigi started selling the stolen goods but not before detectives pounced on him and recovered iron sheets and barbed wires whose batch numbers matched the lot that was stolen at Patnet Steel Makers' godowns.

The suspects will be arraigned as detectives continue their relentless war on such economic saboteurs.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.