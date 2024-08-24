End of the road for a rogue Kikuyu businessman who receives stolen hardware goods as he is nabbed by detectives (PHOTOs).

Saturday, August 24, 2024 - Following days and nights of painstaking investigations, CRIB detectives based at Nairobi Regional Headquarters augmented by their Ruai counterparts have registered another major breakthrough following the arrest of Hassan Maina Murigi, whose investigations have revealed to be a notorious receiver of stolen hardware goods.
His arrest follows an
earlier arrest of John Nderitu Mugo at Kangemi in Dagoretti after it was
established that he had been hired by Derrick Namukowa to ferry loaders using
his matatu Reg. No. KCB 716F to a location within Ruai from where the loaders
were transfered to a waiting Isuzu lorry Reg. No. KCQ 028D whose driver was
identified as James Wachira Kinyua.
Having completed phase
one of their mission, the ill motivated group of thugs proceeded to Patnet
Steel Makers godowns in the wee hours of Thursday 27/07/2024 where they gained
entry and stole assorted goods but not before fatally wounding one of the
employees.
With the goods well
tucked into their lorry, the hoodlums proceeded to Kariobangi Light Industries
and offloaded the said goods to the premises of Hassan Maina Murigi where the they
scattered to different directions after they were paid for their criminal
activities.
From there on, Murigi
started selling the stolen goods but not before detectives pounced on him and
recovered iron sheets and barbed wires whose batch numbers matched the lot that
was stolen at Patnet Steel Makers' godowns.
The suspects will be arraigned as detectives continue their relentless war on such economic saboteurs.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments