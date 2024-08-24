Panic as University of Nairobi President, ROCHA MADZAO, is abducted at night by suspected state agents - He was last seen around Imenti House.





Saturday, August 24, 2024 - Vocal University of Nairobi President Rocha Madzao was allegedly abducted on Friday night as he was going home.

Earlier in the day, some suspected stage agents had tried to arrest him within the University premises but his fellow students intervened.

He left campus at 8pm and wrote a message to a friend at 9:18 pm informing him that he was in a matatu heading home.

At 9:35 pm, he called the same friend and informed him that some suspected police officers were bothering him.

His call abruptly ended after 23 seconds before he could name the location.

His phone has been switched off since then.

It is suspected that he was abducted for rejecting the proposed University funding model.











