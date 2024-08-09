Trouble for the newly appointed CSs as Kenya Human Rights Commission files petition in court to eject them from office even before they settle





Friday, August 9, 2024 – The newly appointed Cabinet Secretaries now risk being rendered jobless again.

This is after the Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) and Wanjiru Gikonyo, an activist, filed a petition at the High Court seeking to revoke the appointments of the new CSs sworn in yesterday.

In their petition, the two parties list several grounds, including arguing that the vetting process for the CSs lacked adequate public participation.

The two parties also cite integrity concerns as another ground for filing the case.

For instance, they point out Cooperatives Cabinet Secretary Wycliffe Oparanya's existing case with the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) as a case in point.

"Through a letter dated 31st July 2024 to the Director of Public Prosecutions, the EACC Chief Executive Officer raised integrity concerns about the 20th Interested Party (Oparanya)," the petition reads in part.

The new petition is likely to throw the spanner in the works in President William Ruto's plan to hit the ground running following a wave of disruption caused by the recent anti-government protests.

Ruto has in the recent past asked Kenyans to rally behind his government, citing the formation of the broad-based government as a good reason why Kenyans should get behind him.

While the Head of State has unequivocally thrown his weight behind the new appointees, demonstrating their belief in them, Kenyans don't share the same enthusiasm as was witnessed yesterday during anti-government protests by the Gen Zs.

The Kenyan DAILY POST