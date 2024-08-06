Detectives arrest a notorious drug dealer after raiding his house and recovering drugs (PHOTOs).

Tuesday, August 6, 2024 - Detectives drawn from the Transnational Organized Crime Unit (TOCU) and the Anti-Narcotics Unit (ANU) over the weekend apprehend an ill-famed drug trafficker Abdalla Abdi Wambugu in Kwa Njoroge Estate in Kanugaga area of Kawangware in Dagoretti North, where they managed to recover assorted narcotics with a street value of Ksh 646,480.

Upon arrest, a search was conducted in his residence resulting in the recovery of assorted drugs including 72.39 grams of methamphetamine, 16.84 grams of cocaine, 3.83 grams of ecstasy, ksh 202,000 in cash, digital weighing scales, assorted glass tubes - bongs among other exhibits.



The suspect has been arraigned as detectives continue the war against the sale, distribution, and consumption of narcotic drugs.

















