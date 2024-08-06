RAILA ODINGA says RUTO came kneeling and begged ODM to give him ‘experts’ like JOHO and MBADI to steady his collapsing Government.





Tuesday, August 6, 2024 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has revealed how President William Ruto was desperate to have Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) technocrats join the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government

Initially, the former prime minister claimed the president never consulted with him when nominating five ODM officials to the Cabinet.

However, speaking at Toi Market on Monday, Raila admitted that he was aware of his allies' appointments to the Cabinet.

Raila said Ruto sought help after his Cabinet failed to deliver on its mandate to Kenyans.

According to Raila, the experts recruited by Ruto from the ODM ranks are a much-needed boost to Ruto's troubled ship and will assist the administration in turning things around.

"Now you see, the guys were struggling with the work; he disbanded the cabinet and came to us asking to give the people. They came and knelt down, saying we should give the people

“We have given him experts, you will now see things changing,” Raila said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST