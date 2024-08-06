GACHAGUA slams RUTO’s UDA goons for sacking CLEOPHAS MALALA at night – This is wrong Mr. President!





Tuesday, August 6, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has slammed United Democratic Alliance’s National Executive Council (NEC) members for sacking the party’s Secretary General, Cleophas Malala, at night.

The NEC, acting on orders from President William Ruto, kicked out Malala from his position and replaced him with Hassan Omar last week.

Reacting to Malala's ouster during a joint interview with Gikuyu media stations on Sunday, Gachagua revealed that he had planned to attend the NEC meeting, but the other officials convened the meeting at 5 am.

"No one consulted me on the ouster of Cleophas Malala.

"They evicted him at 5 am. That is not how a ruling party should be behaving.

"As a party deputy leader, I wanted to attend but by 6 am I was told by my people that the meeting was over," Gachagua said.

The second in command called for respect, arguing how Malala's issue was handled could easily bring divisions in the ruling party.

