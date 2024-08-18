Dad goes on one knee and proposes to 20-year-old daughter with purity ring (VIDEO)





Sunday, August 18, 2024 - A dad caused a bit of a stir online after giving his 20-year-old daughter a purity ring in a rather unconventional way.

Patrick and his daughter, Sarah, are self-proclaimed Christian content creators who make videos about their religion, beliefs, and father-daughter relationship under the username @justadadandhisladybug.

However, viewers were stunned at Patrick's decision to show his daughter how "proud" he was that she'd remained "pure" throughout her life.

"We got something special for you," Patrick declared to his followers. He explained that he was about to surprise Sarah with a purity ring but wanted to do it in a special way. Apparently, that meant getting on one knee as if it were a marriage proposal.

In the video on his now-private account, he hurriedly added that it wasn't going to be an actual marriage proposal but just a way to show his daughter that he was proud of her for keeping her "purity" intact.

Walking into his daughter's room, Patrick instructed her to stand up because he wanted to give her something. Getting out of bed, she stood before her dad as he got down on one knee and presented her with the purity ring.

"First of all, you're 20 years old, and most kids your age are not pure," Patrick said to his daughter.

"Well, I want to thank you for being here and give you something.

"Sarah, will you wear this ring as a sign and a promise to God and to me to remain pure until the day you're married?"

"Yes," she replied, then peered closely at the ring before adding, "That's gorgeous."

Putting the ring on her left hand, in the same place that an engagement ring would go, Patrick explained that she was to keep the purity ring on that finger until the day her husband replaced it with another ring.

The video has sparked mixed reactions, causing the father to put his account on private.

Watch below.