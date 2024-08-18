World’s heaviest man, KHALID BIN MOHSEN SHAARI, is unrecognisable as he loses 542kg after offer from Saudi King (PHOTOs)







Sunday, August 18, 2024 - The world's heaviest man who used to be lifted with a crane has now lost an unbelievable amount of weight after he got an offer from the Saudi King.

Khalid bin Mohsen Shaari, a young man from Saudi Arabia, used to weigh 610 kilograms. He was once known as the heaviest man alive.

However, he has undergone a major transformation and shed an astonishing 542 kilograms, thanks to an intervention by Saudi Arabia’s former King Abdullah.





It all began in 2013 when Shaari was bedridden for more than three years and had a weight of 610 kilograms.

According to reports, he was not only the heaviest person alive, but also the second-heaviest person to have ever lived.

His health was so severe that Shaari was completely dependent on the support of his family and friends for his basic needs.





As he reached out for some help, this caught the attention of King Abdullah, who then decided to help Shaari with a comprehensive and costly plan to save his life.

The plan helped Shaari get access to the best medical care available, at zero cost.

Khalid was transported from his home in the city of Jazan to King Fahad Medical City in Riyadh with the help of a forklift and a specially designed bed. At the hospital, a team of 30 medical professionals were brought together to look after him.

Under the care of the dedicated team, a strict treatment regimen, including both surgical and therapeutic approaches, was devised.





His treatment included a gastric bypass surgery as well as a properly customised diet and an exercise plan based on his needs and requirements. Interestingly, Khalid lost nearly half of his total weight in just six months.

The extensive care that Shaari received at the hospital also included intensive physiotherapy sessions that helped him regain long-lost mobility.

By the time his weight-loss journey came to an end, Khalid lost an astonishing 542 kilograms -- last reported in 2023.





At the time, his total weight was brought down from 610 kilograms to just 63.5 kilograms. However, multiple surgeries were carried out to remove excess skin.

Now, Shaari is popularly called "The Smiling Man," a term coined by the medical staff who witnessed his journey from 610 to 63.5 kilograms.