“My life is a proof that God is Alive and he’s merciful”- Man shares his testimony of how he cheated death







Sunday, August 18, 2024 - An On-Air-Personality. Chidi Sunday, has shared the testimony of how he cheated death after he fell terribly ill sometime this year.

In a post shared on his Facebook page, Chidi stated that he was on oxygen for many months and even that even the doctors that were attending to him at some point lost hope that he would ever recover.

He said while he was in the hospital, he witnessed so many deaths but that his faith in God remained unshaken. He stated that one faithful day, his doctor advised that his oxygen mask be removed and that he has remained alive since then.

‘For those of you who May not know…. My life is a proof that God is Alive and He’s merciful.

On the 12th of April this man here was wheeled into the hospital. I was diagnosed of a lung infection and doctors said I had to be placed on oxygen to live.

3 weeks down the treatment my health was deteriorating. Life was leaving me. I saw death came face to face.

I remember one of the days… I over heard one of the doctors discussing with my dad that they have given up on my case and they are just managing my case hoping for a miracle. It dawned on me that I had to fight for my life.

For weeks I could neither talk or walk… it was a hopeless case. I was bedridden. I didn’t sleep for about a month cos I will have to stay awake and monitor the oxygen so it doesn’t finish. My case was getting worse by the day. The money we had was already exhausting and we needed to buy oxygen.

I woke up one morning and then the Holy Spirit said : take a picture of you and post on Facebook. Naturally I wouldn’t have. I obeyed. He said reach out to Bmp Anthonent and Chukwudi Somack Mmesoma. Now this was the first miracle!

People started responding…. I literally saw how people gave and gave and gave. We moved from 6 oxygen per day to about 10. Each of this oxygen cost for 18,000. In a day we were buying drugs over 40-50k

It got to a point it was looking as if there was no improvement after all the money spent.

To shaken my faith people were dieing like rats in my ward. I lost count of death that took place at the hospital. 80% died on oxygen. Regardless, I kept declaring I won’t die! Not now. Thank God for Dominion City Lagos who stood with me in prayers and arms. Infact my account was displayed on the screen . Church kept giving, members kept giving. There was literally nobody who wasn’t aware of my case.

When all hope was lost!!!! Against all odds

That faithful morning the doctor walked in and said Chidi you’re going home. I will discharge you today.

The hospital erupted!! You need to see the shout. Nobody believed . He said pull of the oxygen. I did!! Stayed for an 1hr nothing happened. Poir to this time, any second without oxygen is death.

But mehn!!!!!!!Chidi has been breathing for the past one month.

Guess what? My recovery process is supposed to take extra months staying at home. But we’re all seeing what God is doing. The speed at which i I’m recuperating is humbly!

This is a tastement that God is FAITHFUL''

Chidi who recently turned 29, shared new photos showing how much he has recovered.

‘Dis one no be photoshop oooo.

This are life pictures… of what God can do.

One of the promises I told God at my death state was if I get to ever live again I will sound His faithfulness to ends of the earth.

Incase you’re getting tired seeing my pictures.

Hmmmm. Now na good morning. I never even start

Na only me know wetin my eye see''