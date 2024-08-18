GACHAGUA and his wife, DORCAS, survive a helicopter incident after their plane was forced to make an emergency landing – Look!





Sunday, August 18, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and his wife, Pastor Dorcas, are lucky to be alive after their helicopter was forced to make an emergency landing at a school yesterday morning, due to what his team described as "bad weather."

The incident has reignited debate over the availability and reliability of official transport for Kenya's second-in-command, following recent controversies surrounding the alleged withdrawal of military helicopters previously at his disposal.

Gachagua and Dorcas were en route to Njoro for a memorial service honoring the late David Chepkwony, husband of Njoro MP Charity Kathambi.

The couple's helicopter landed prematurely at Nduriri Primary School, cutting short their journey to the event at Kimugul Primary School Grounds in Mauche Ward.

Gachagua addressed the unexpected landing with a mixture of humour and resolve.

"Since I was born, I have never set foot here," Gachagua quipped in Kikuyu, before adding, "I was coming from Eldoret, going to Nakuru for a function. The pilot told me that the plane cannot go any further."

Despite the abrupt change in plans, he assured those present, "We were able to land, and I decided to come and see my people."

However, the circumstances surrounding the emergency landing have sparked speculation.

Gachagua's team remained tight-lipped on the specifics, offering no further explanation beyond the mention of adverse weather conditions.

The Deputy President's office also refrained from commenting on whether the incident was connected to the ongoing issues regarding his official transport.

The Head of Communications at Gachagua's office Njeri Rugene in a phone interview refrained from issuing any details but confirmed no one suffered any injuries.

The Kenyan DAILY POST