Black Panther actor CONNIE CHIUME dies aged 72







Wednesday, August 7, 2024 - Connie Chiume, the veteran South African actor who appeared in Black Panther and its sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, has died at the age of 72.

Asides her appearances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, she was also known for her role in Beyoncé’s 2020 musical film Black is King.

Chiume was a fixture of South African television.

Her family announced her death with a statement on Instagram.

It reads: “The Chiume Family regrets to inform you of the passing of the internationally acclaimed award-winning actress Connie Chiume.

“Connie Chiume, 72, passed on at Garden City Hospital today on 6 August 2024. The Family asks for privacy during this difficult period. The family will communicate further details.”

Chiume was born in Welkom, South Africa on June 5, 1952, the fifth of nine children.

She trained as a nurse and graduated with a degree in teaching in 1976. The following year she got her experience on stage when she moved to Greece and joined the cast of the musical Sola Sola.

She first became a star in 1989 thanks to her role in the popular South African television series Inkom’ Edla Yodwa.

She won the NTVA Avanti Award for Best Actress in a Drama Series for her role in Soul City in 2000. In 2009, she received the SAFTA for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama for her role as Stella Moloi in the family drama Zone 14.

In 2015, she appeared as Mamokete Khuse in the popular soap opera Rhythm City.

In 2018, she was cast as a Mining Tribe Elder named Zawavari in Black Panther. In the 2022 sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever she goes on to replace Zuri (Forest Whitaker) as Wakanda’s Elder Statesman.

In 2022, she told South Africa’s Sunday Times that she hadn’t realized how big Black Panther would be. “I went to an audition not knowing what I was auditioning for,” she recalled. “I went there and I was given a piece that I was supposed to do. I could see that this person is an African who was addressing the nation. I wore my African regalia, I learnt my lines. I did my best.”

In Black is King, Beyoncé’s Disney musical film based on The Lion King, Chiume portrayed Simba’s mother Sarabi.

The South African government made an official announcement about Chiume’s death, saying via X/Twitter: “Our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of multi-award winning and legendary actress Connie Chiume. Her outstanding work will always be remembered.”

Chiume was married from 1985 to 2004. She is survived by her four children, two sons and two daughters.