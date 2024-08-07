South African police officer arrested for brutally assaulting his sister and other relatives

Wednesday, August 7, 2024 - A police sergeant has been arrested for assaulting relatives, including his sister, in the Western Cape, South Africa.
Sergeant Basil Nathan Williams, 38, stationed at the Riebeek
West SAPS made a brief appearance in the Malmesbury Magistrate's Court on
Monday, August 5, 2024, after he was formally charged for assault with the
intent to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH).
Williams was arrested on Friday, August 2 after he assaulted
the victims in Deon Adams Avenue in Riebeek West.
Provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Novela Potelwa
confirmed the incident and said internal disciplinary action will be taken
against the sergeant.
“The management of the SAPS in the Western Cape reiterates its commitment to deal with instances of gender-based violence in all its forms irrespective of who the perpetrator is,” Potwelwa said.
Western Cape Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General
Thembisile Patekile said police officials have to lead by example in this
regard because crimes against women, children and other vulnerable groups
continue to be a priority within the SAPS.
“It is disconcerting that the protectors of society are on
the wrong side of the law at a time when our efforts to curb gender-based
violence and femicide should be heightened,” Patekile said.
The case against Williams has been postponed until August 16
for a bail application where the state will oppose his release.
0 Comments