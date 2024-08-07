South African police officer arrested for brutally assaulting his sister and other relatives







Wednesday, August 7, 2024 - A police sergeant has been arrested for assaulting relatives, including his sister, in the Western Cape, South Africa.

Sergeant Basil Nathan Williams, 38, stationed at the Riebeek West SAPS made a brief appearance in the Malmesbury Magistrate's Court on Monday, August 5, 2024, after he was formally charged for assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH).

Williams was arrested on Friday, August 2 after he assaulted the victims in Deon Adams Avenue in Riebeek West.

Provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Novela Potelwa confirmed the incident and said internal disciplinary action will be taken against the sergeant.

“The management of the SAPS in the Western Cape reiterates its commitment to deal with instances of gender-based violence in all its forms irrespective of who the perpetrator is,” Potwelwa said.





Western Cape Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembisile Patekile said police officials have to lead by example in this regard because crimes against women, children and other vulnerable groups continue to be a priority within the SAPS.

“It is disconcerting that the protectors of society are on the wrong side of the law at a time when our efforts to curb gender-based violence and femicide should be heightened,” Patekile said.

The case against Williams has been postponed until August 16 for a bail application where the state will oppose his release.