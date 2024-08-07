BTS star SUGA loses license after driving electric kickboard drunk







Wednesday, August 7, 2024 - BTS star Suga has had his driver's license revoked following a driving-while-intoxicated scandal. The incident, involving an unconventional vehicle, has raised many eyebrows.

Suga's label, Big Hit Music, confirmed the singer was arrested on Tuesday evening in central Seoul's Hannam-dong, Yongsan District. The arrest followed an incident where Suga fell while attempting to park an "electric kickboard." A police officer on the scene administered a breathalyzer test, which Suga failed.

Consequently, Suga's license has been revoked, and he has been fined. The term "electric kickboard" might cause some confusion, but it refers to a vehicle similar to an electric scooter, which does not have a seat. According to the Associated Press, the police indicated that the vehicle Suga was using resembled more of an electric scooter, thus justifying the DUI penalty.





In a heartfelt apology on Weverse, Suga expressed his regret: "I come to you with a very heavy heart and deep apologies for disappointing you with this regrettable incident. I thought complacently that it was a short distance, not realizing I was not allowed to ride the electric scooter while intoxicated, breaking the road traffic act."

Big Hit Music also issued an apology, assuring fans that Suga plans to accept "any disciplinary measures." Despite the incident, Suga's mandatory military service, which he has been fulfilling as a social service agent since September last year, will not be affected. The Military Manpower Administration confirmed that the DUI incident, occurring during off hours, will not impact his duties.