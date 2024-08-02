BEN AFFLECK and JENNIFER LOPEZ to file for divorce after months of marital issues







Thursday, August 1, 2024 - Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are reportedly set to file for divorce after months of split rumors.

According to Daily Mail, the 51-year-old 'Last Duel' actor and the superstar singer, 55, are pushing ahead with divorce after a final attempt at reconciliation in recent weeks failed.

The couple's divorce documents 'are finalized, but not yet turned in', multiple sources have claimed.

The news follows Affleck buying a new $20.5 million 'bachelor pad' mansion in the Pacific Palisades on Wednesday, July 24, the day Lopez turned 55.

Friends of Lopez's claimed Affleck's sudden bachelor pad purchase on her birthday had been a 'stab to the heart'.

His purchase came days after the couple listed their Beverly Hills mansion for $68 million.

July 24 also marked the day Lopez also finalized the sale of her four-bedroom New York City penthouse for $23 million, People reported.

‘They finalized the divorce papers with her a month ago, but are waiting for the right time to drop them,' one source close to the duo claimed.

'At that time, they will release a joint statement that will say how they have much love for each other and how they fought to make it work, but couldn't.

'Honestly, in the end, they could not come to a compromise. What they had before is gone and they have both accepted it,' another source claimed.

The pair were last pictured together on March 30. They have since spent the summer apart; Jennifer largely on the East Coast while Ben remains at home in Los Angeles.

They even spent their second wedding anniversary on July 16th in different cities.

Reports of Affleck and Lopez's marital woes began circulating in May when a source close to the couple reported Ben had moved into a $100,000 rental and the couple intended to sell their 'dream home'.

Affleck's home was just a short drive from ex-wife Jennifer Garner's Brentwood house.

The couple were married from 2005 to 2018, and share children Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12.