Dancehall artiste, VYBZ KARTEL, freed from prison after 13 years behind bars







Thursday, August 1, 2024 - Jamaican dancehall artist Vybz Kartel is to be freed from prison after his murder conviction was overturned in March, a court ruled today, July 31.

The 48-year-old artist was handed a life sentence in 2014 after his 2011 arrest for the killing of Clive "Lizard" Williams – whose body was never found.

Now, after 13 years behind bars, he has been freed following a successful appeal.

Kartel and his co-accused Shawn "Storm" Campbell, Kahira Jones, and Andre St. John will not face a new trial, the Court of Appeal ruled today in a unanimous decision.

Justice Marva McDonald-Bishop announced the decision, saying: "We conclude that the interest of justice do not require a new trial to be ordered for the appellants."

The judge continued: "We therefore make the following order: judgments and verdicts of acquittal are entered in relation to the appellants."

She added: "That is it. The appellants are free."

In March the successful appeal – heard by the Privy Council in London, Jamaica’s highest court of appeal – argued that a juror accused of attempting to bribe others should have been thrown off the trial.

Despite overturning the convictions, the Privy Council did not free the men, instead passing the decision to the Court of Appeal.

The musician, real name Adidja Palmer, is one of the Caribbean island’s most popular musical artists, and has worked with the likes of Rihanna and Jay-Z.

In 2014, the 64-day trial – the longest in Jamaica’s history – sentenced the co-accused to life in prison.

St John and Kartel received 35 years and 30 years minimum, while Campbell and Jones received 25 years minimum.

Kartel and his co-accused have maintained their innocence throughout.