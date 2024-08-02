"Me and wifey" VYBEZ KARTEL shows him and fiancée celebrating in limo ride from prison after his release

Thursday, August 1, 2024 - Dancehall star, Vybz Kartel and his fiancé Sidem Oztürk were greeted by dozens of fans upon his release from prison on Wednesday, July 31.
In his first post since the Court of Appeal acquitted him on
murder charges, Kartel and Oztürk are seen sharing a kiss as he leaves the
Tower Street Adult Correctional Centre in downtown Kingston.
“Me and Wifey #AMOUT,” he captioned the video.
They left the area in a white Perry’s limousine.
Oztürk, a former London social worker of Turkish descent who
recently moved to Jamaica, previously revealed that she started corresponding
with the Vybez Kartel in 2015 but didn’t meet him until she first traveled
to the island in 2019.
The artist’s long-time common-law wife, Tanesha ‘Shorty’
Johnson, who is also the mother of three of his seven children, was not spotted
in any of the photos from his release. The two reportedly separated in 2018.
However, in 2020, Kartel released an album titled To Tanesha, which was
dedicated to and co-produced by Shorty.
In September 2022, he released an EP titled New
Religion, which was dedicated to Oztürk.
Kartel, 48, has seven children with five women—five boys and
two girls—confirmed in the tracks Man Straight (2014)
and Family (2015). In addition to Shorty’s three boys—Likkle Vybz,
Likkle Addi, and Aiko, he has Shahiem, who resides in the US, referenced
in About Us (2020), and a fifth son named Kahieme. His oldest
daughter is Adi’Anna ‘Girl Boss’ Palmer, shared with entrepreneur Sherika
Todd, while his youngest daughter is Amani.
In 2014, Kartel and three other men were convicted for the
2011 murder of Clive ‘Lizard’ Williams. The UK-based Privy Council overturned
the convictions earlier this year, and sent the case back to Court of Appeal to
determine whether there should be a new trial.
On Wednesday, July 31, 2024, the Court of Appeal ruled that
despite the crime’s severity favoring a retrial, several strong factors opposed
it. These included the prosecution’s inadequate account of witnesses and trial
exhibits, the time and financial costs of a new trial, its impact on the
Court’s resources and other pending cases, the psychological, financial, and
medical effects on the appellants, and the violation of their right to a fair
hearing within a reasonable time.
