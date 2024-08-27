BABU OWINO responds to MUSEVENI after he accused him of instigating anarchy in Uganda with BOBI WINE – See what he told him

Wednesday, August 28, 2024 - Embakasi East MP Babu Owino has hit back at Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni after he accused him of collaborating with with Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, alias Bobi Wine, to cause anarchy in Uganda.
While addressing delegates
during the launch of Raila Odinga's AU Commission Chairperson bid in Nairobi,
Museveni revealed the MP was among those working with Bobi Wine to oppose his
administration and cause mayhem in Uganda like the recent anti-government
protests witnessed in Kampala.
However, Babu clarified that his
association with Bobi Wine was meant to save Africans from the shackles of
oppressive leadership like the one in Uganda under Museveni’s leadership.
According to Babu, it was the
responsibility of every African leader to find solutions to the current
challenges facing their countries.
He noted that having grown up in
poverty, he understood the day-to-day challenges faced by the electorate thus
the quest for proper leadership.
“As Babu Owino, I stand for a
democratic society where a child in Kenya will receive proper medication, and
education and will equally get a job,” Babu Owino noted.
“Equally a child in Uganda
should receive the same treatment as a child in Kenya," he added.
The MP noted that he would
continue to champion proper leadership regardless of the criticism.
However, he commended Museveni
for supporting Raila Odinga's African Union Commission chairperson bid.
