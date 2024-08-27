BABU OWINO responds to MUSEVENI after he accused him of instigating anarchy in Uganda with BOBI WINE – See what he told him





Wednesday, August 28, 2024 - Embakasi East MP Babu Owino has hit back at Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni after he accused him of collaborating with with Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, alias Bobi Wine, to cause anarchy in Uganda.

While addressing delegates during the launch of Raila Odinga's AU Commission Chairperson bid in Nairobi, Museveni revealed the MP was among those working with Bobi Wine to oppose his administration and cause mayhem in Uganda like the recent anti-government protests witnessed in Kampala.

However, Babu clarified that his association with Bobi Wine was meant to save Africans from the shackles of oppressive leadership like the one in Uganda under Museveni’s leadership.

According to Babu, it was the responsibility of every African leader to find solutions to the current challenges facing their countries.

He noted that having grown up in poverty, he understood the day-to-day challenges faced by the electorate thus the quest for proper leadership.

“As Babu Owino, I stand for a democratic society where a child in Kenya will receive proper medication, and education and will equally get a job,” Babu Owino noted.

“Equally a child in Uganda should receive the same treatment as a child in Kenya," he added.

The MP noted that he would continue to champion proper leadership regardless of the criticism.

However, he commended Museveni for supporting Raila Odinga's African Union Commission chairperson bid.

The Kenyan DAILY POST