See what detectives recovered from these Lorries after an intelligence-led operation - Someone snitched on the suspects (PHOTOs).





Wednesday, August 28, 2024 - A team of detectives from the DCI Headquarters, along with KRA investigations and enforcement officers, executed an intelligence-led operation where they intercepted two tanker trucks carrying ethanol on the Nakuru-Nairobi highway and successfully apprehended one driver.

Acting on a tip-off regarding tanker trucks with the registration numbers KBJ 745M and KAK 903S transporting ethanol from Mai Mahiu to Nairobi, the multi-agency team promptly located the tankers parked in a garage in the Limuru Kamiruthu area.



One driver, Edward Nandwa Otundo, was arrested while the other managed to evade capture.



The arrested driver was taken to Capital Hill Police Station for processing pending arraignment, while both lorries are being securely guarded at the garage by officers as the search for the elusive driver is underway.

















The Kenyan DAILY POST.