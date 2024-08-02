Actress LETOYA LUCKETT weds for the third time in 7 years (PHOTOs)







Thursday, August 1, 2024 - LeToya Luckett is married for the third time in seven years.

The Grammy-winner, 43, tied the knot with Virginia entrepreneur Taleo Coles at the luxury Le Tesserae venue in Houston, Texas on Saturday, July 27, in front of hundreds of their closest family and friends.

“Marriage was something we both wanted,” Luckett tells PEOPLE. “It means everything to have a partner who loves me and my kids deeply. This love feels like rest.”

Luckett and Coles initially met through a mutual best friend before they eventually began dating.

After two years together, the entrepreneur popped the question to the singer and actress in Sedona, Arizona on March 10, 2024.

For the wedding ceremony, the pair exchanged vows in front of 200 guests, including Beyoncé’s mom Tina Knowles, Toya Johnson and rapper Bun B.