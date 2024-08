Thursday, August 1, 2024 - LeToya Luckett’s second ex-husband, Tommicus Walker, seemingly threw shade at the singer on Instagram after she remarried for the third time in seven years.

Walker, an entrepreneur posted a picture of Tom Brady wearing three Super Bowl rings to his Instagram Stories.

"3 in 7 years…DYNASTY," he wrote at the bottom of the picture.

His post comes after singer and actress LeToya Luckett married entrepreneur Taleo Coles