Supermodel, ADUT AKECH, announces she is pregnant with her first child







Thursday, August 1, 2024 - South Sudanese-Australian supermodel, Adut Akech has announced she's pregnant with her first child

The model, 24, who previously dated singer, Runtown, is expecting her child with longtime partner Samuel Elkhier.

She confirmed her pregnancy to Vogue this week and unveiled her baby bump in a stunning photo spread.

'Beyond BLESSED and CANNOT wait to meet our bundle of joy!!!' gushed Adut, who eagerly shared the news to Instagram.

Adut told the publication that she 'always wanted to be a young mom' and recalled the moment she knew she was pregnant.

According to the supermodel, she first suspected something was up when she randomly developed an intense, unusual craving for oranges. She later experienced her first bout of morning sickness.

'I was picking up my car from the service center — with my bag of oranges! — and when driving back home, I started feeling like I was going to throw up,' she recalled to the outlet.

She then started having bizarre dreams about her sister being pregnant, which forced her to finally get tested herself.

The South Sudanese-Australian beauty took five pregnancy tests, all of which came back positive.

Adut is so 'excited' to be a 'young mom' and is ready for her baby to arrive.

'I always said I wanted to be a young mom because I love the idea of growing up with your kids. I'm excited. I can't wait. I'm like—can they just come already?' she said.

'I'm kind of over it and I'm just halfway.'

Adut admitted that her pregnancy has been a 'mental and physical rollercoaster' for her but still a 'beautiful feeling.'

'Nothing really ever prepares you for it,' the Victoria's Secret model added.

'I'm just waddling around like, "What the f**k is this? What is this?"' she told the publication with a laugh, adding: 'Women … we're built different, honestly. I don't think men could ever.'