Your demonstrations have lost momentum; just call them off – Arrogant MOSES KURIA tells Gen Zs after underwhelming Tuesday protests

Thursday July 25, 2024 - Former Public Service Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has asked the Kenyan Gen Zs to call off further protests because they have lost momentum.
This follows underwhelming
Tuesday’s protests where the police managed to stop the Gen Zs from occupying
Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).
Taking to social media,
Kuria urged the Gen Zs to retreat and shift their focus from advocating for a
regime change to ensuring those who lost their lives did not die in vain.
"Dear Gen Z, the issues you
have brought forth are real and indelible. The national discourse will never be
the same again. But let us face it, it's over, today was underwhelming,"
he wrote.
His remarks were met with mixed
reactions as a section of Kenyans emphasized that Kenyans would continue
staging protests until their demands were met.
Additionally, they opposed the
call for dialogue, arguing that this was not the right way to resolve the
matter.
They opined that the dialogue
was a way to silence the young Kenyans.
On the other hand, another group
of Kenyans backed the former Gatundu South MP's sentiments.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments