Your demonstrations have lost momentum; just call them off – Arrogant MOSES KURIA tells Gen Zs after underwhelming Tuesday protests





Thursday July 25, 2024 - Former Public Service Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has asked the Kenyan Gen Zs to call off further protests because they have lost momentum.

This follows underwhelming Tuesday’s protests where the police managed to stop the Gen Zs from occupying Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

Taking to social media, Kuria urged the Gen Zs to retreat and shift their focus from advocating for a regime change to ensuring those who lost their lives did not die in vain.

"Dear Gen Z, the issues you have brought forth are real and indelible. The national discourse will never be the same again. But let us face it, it's over, today was underwhelming," he wrote.

His remarks were met with mixed reactions as a section of Kenyans emphasized that Kenyans would continue staging protests until their demands were met.

Additionally, they opposed the call for dialogue, arguing that this was not the right way to resolve the matter.

They opined that the dialogue was a way to silence the young Kenyans.

On the other hand, another group of Kenyans backed the former Gatundu South MP's sentiments.

The Kenyan DAILY POST