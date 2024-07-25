KHALIF KAIRO’s examination results slip at Kenya Civil Aviation Authority leaks - He failed even General Knowledge! He is a quack pilot.

Thursday, July 25, 2024 - Controversial city car dealer, Khalif Kairo, is being trolled on X after his examination results slip at Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) leaked online.

Kairo has been masquerading as a qualified pilot and an expert in the aviation industry but he failed the test at KCAA.

His leaked results slip shows that he even failed the Aircraft General Knowledge, meaning that he has a long way to go before he acquires the commercial license.

There are rumours that he wants to bribe to get the license after failing his exams at KCAA.

Unqualified pilots dish out a bribe of Ksh 1 Million to rogue officials at KCAA to get the license.

See his leaked results slip.





