REX MASAI’s killer may go scot-free as IPOA fails to identify him and DPP refuses to prosecute any police who maimed and killed Gen Zs

Thursday July 25, 2024 - Fresh twists have emerged in the investigation into the tragic death of Rex Masai.
This is after the Office of the
Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) revealed that the CCTV footage of
Masai’s shooting failed to clearly identify the shooter, casting a shadow over
the investigation and raising serious questions about accountability and
transparency in police operations.
In a statement, ODPP pointed to
a critical gap in the evidence, further complicated by the reluctance of key
witnesses to come forward.
Despite this setback, the
Independent Police Oversight Authority (IPOA) has submitted four
investigative files concerning police use of force during anti-finance bill
protests.
However, the quest for justice
remains thwarted by a lack of cooperation from those who witnessed the events.
The Director of Public
Prosecutions Renson Ingonga noted that so far, his office in unable to
prosecute any police officers for misconduct during the Gen Z protests due to
lack of evidence.
"The files by IPOA have
revealed that witnesses remain reluctant to come forward," Ingonga said.
The absence of witness
statements is particularly troubling in the case of Rex Kanyeki Masai, where
those who transported him to the hospital have remained silent.
The DPP urged anyone with
information about the shooting to assist in the investigation.
"I call upon any person with
information pertaining to this case, especially the witnesses who took the
deceased to the hospital and those who witnessed the shooting, to come forward
and record a statement with IPOA," the ODPP pleaded.
