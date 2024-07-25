REX MASAI’s killer may go scot-free as IPOA fails to identify him and DPP refuses to prosecute any police who maimed and killed Gen Zs





Thursday July 25, 2024 - Fresh twists have emerged in the investigation into the tragic death of Rex Masai.

This is after the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) revealed that the CCTV footage of Masai’s shooting failed to clearly identify the shooter, casting a shadow over the investigation and raising serious questions about accountability and transparency in police operations.

In a statement, ODPP pointed to a critical gap in the evidence, further complicated by the reluctance of key witnesses to come forward.

Despite this setback, the Independent Police Oversight Authority (IPOA) has submitted four investigative files concerning police use of force during anti-finance bill protests.

However, the quest for justice remains thwarted by a lack of cooperation from those who witnessed the events.

The Director of Public Prosecutions Renson Ingonga noted that so far, his office in unable to prosecute any police officers for misconduct during the Gen Z protests due to lack of evidence.

"The files by IPOA have revealed that witnesses remain reluctant to come forward," Ingonga said.

The absence of witness statements is particularly troubling in the case of Rex Kanyeki Masai, where those who transported him to the hospital have remained silent.

The DPP urged anyone with information about the shooting to assist in the investigation.

"I call upon any person with information pertaining to this case, especially the witnesses who took the deceased to the hospital and those who witnessed the shooting, to come forward and record a statement with IPOA," the ODPP pleaded.

