Woman swept out to sea while at beach is rescued 37 hours later and 50 miles away







Friday, July 12, 2024 - A Chinese woman who was swept out to sea while swimming at a Japanese beach was rescued 37 hours later after drifting in an inflatable swim ring more than 80 kilometres (50 miles) in the Pacific Ocean, officials said on Thursday.

Japan’s coast guard launched a search for the Chinese national in her 20s, after receiving a call on Monday night, July 8, from her friend saying she had disappeared while swimming at Shimoda, about 200 kilometres (125 miles) southwest of Tokyo.

She was likely swept out to sea by a current and an evening seaward wind from the mountains and her swim ring made it more difficult to move against the wind, experts said.

The woman was spotted by a cargo ship early on Wednesday, July 10, about 36 hours after she disappeared off the southern tip of Boso Peninsula, the coast guard said.

The cargo ship asked a passing LPG tanker, the Kakuwa Maru No. 8, to help. Two of its crew members jumped into the sea and rescued the woman, officials said. She was airlifted by a Coast Guard helicopter to land, they said.

Crew members of the tanker who helped in the rescue told TV Asahi that they shouted to the woman not to give up as she bobbed up and down in waves that were about 2 meters (6.5 feet) high. Two of them jumped into the water and tied a rope around the woman, while other crew pulled her up to the tanker, they said.

One crew member said everyone was relieved the woman survived, even though she seemed to be exhausted.

The woman was slightly dehydrated but was in good health and walked away after being examined at a nearby hospital, the officials said.

The coast guard said she had drifted more than 80 kilometres (50 miles) and was lucky to have survived despite the danger of heat stroke, hypothermia at night, or being hit by a ship in the dark.

Hidetoshi Saito, a senior member of the Society of Water Rescue and Survival Research, said in a televised interview that the woman’s survival was like “a miracle.”