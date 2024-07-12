'Miracle baby' lost for 2 days is found crawling by Louisiana highway after brother, 4, was found dead

Friday, July 12, 2024 - A 1-year-old "miracle baby" survived two days of sometimes stormy weather before a truck driver spotted him crawling along a roadside the day after his 4-year-old brother was found d3ad and his mother was arrested in Mississippi.
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Gary "Stitch" Guillory
said the baby had numerous bug bites but otherwise appeared to be in good
condition.
Autopsy reports were pending on the 4-year-old who was found
Monday, July 8, Guillory said during a news conference in Lake Charles, about
200 miles (322 kilometers) west of New Orleans.
The body had been found in a lake behind an Interstate 10
welcome center near the Texas state line.
Authorities investigating the 4-year-old's d3ath learned
that he had last been seen Saturday, July 6, with his mother, Aaliyah Jack, 25,
of Lake Charles, and the 1-year-old.
Fearing the 1-year-old was dead, authorities prepared
Tuesday morning, July 9, to search the water where the dead child was found.
Then a truck driver called 911 after spotting the baby.
"We look at this 1-year-old as our miracle baby because
he was still alive," Guillory said.
Hurricane Beryl had struck east Texas early Monday, and the
search for the child played out amid intermittent, heavy rain and high wind
gusts.
"This kid spent two days out in the weather on the side
of the highway," Guillory said.
"Thank God that trucker seen him."
An alert for law enforcement agencies was issued for Aaliyah
Jack on Monday night, and a Louisiana judge issued a warrant for her arrest.
Jack was arrested in Meridian, Mississippi, more than 350 miles (563
kilometers) from where her children were found. Meridian police said she was
arrested sometime Tuesday, July 9.
"She was located in Mississippi, without the
1-year-old, by the Meridian Police Department and taken into custody," the
Calcasieu Sheriff's Office said. The search for the baby continued until the
trucker reported seeing a baby in a ditch along Interstate 10.
"When deputies arrived, they were able to positively
identify the child as the missing 1-year-old," the sheriff's news release
said.
She was to be extradited to Louisiana, where she faced a
charge of failure to report a missing child. The judge who issued the warrant
set bond at $300,000, Guillory said.
Kayla Vincent, a spokeswoman for the sheriff, said no other
charges were pending as of Wednesday afternoon, July 10, and that the
investigation was continuing.
