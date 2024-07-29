Wife drags husband to court for allegedly using her clothes as toilet tissue







Sunday, July 28, 2024 - In a dramatic revelation at the Harare Civil Court, Zimbabwe, a lady identified as Rudo Takalumusi accused her husband, Ernest Musawa, of using her clothes as toilet tissue.

The allegations surfaced as Rudo sought a protection order against Ernest.

Rudo told the court that Ernest regularly uses her clothes to clean himself after using the bathroom and even urinates on them. She further claimed that he threatened to k!ll her, stating, "He takes my clothes to wipe off his mess after using the bathroom. He is in the habit of urinating on my clothes and he threatens to kill me so that he ends up in jail."

Ernest denied these accusations, suggesting instead that Rudo might be responsible for the mess. "I have never used my wife’s clothes as tissues and I think she takes her own clothes and throws them in the bucket where she urinates at night. I once saw her clothes in that bucket of urine," he told the court.

Magistrate Meenal Narotam granted Rudo's request for a protection order and urged the couple to resolve their differences and find ways to live in peace.