Three sentenced to life imprisonment for gruesome murder of South African LGBTQ+ activist







Sunday, July 28, 2024 - Three persons have been sentenced to life imprisonment for the brutal murder of 24-year-old LGBTQ+ activist, Sam Mbatha in South Africa.

The Marketing, Brand and Digital Communication professional was m8rdered three years ago.

His body, burned beyond recognition, was found inside a torched Hyundai i20 vehicle at a soccer field on June 17, 2021.

The High Court of South Africa North West Division, sitting in Ga-rankuwa Regional Court sentenced Author Khonza (22), Nkuna Mahlatsi (24) and Thatho Masetla (25) to life imprisonment each for m8rder, 20 years for robbery with aggrivatting circumstances, 15 years for kidnapping, 10 years for malicious damage to property and 7 years for defeating the ends of justice.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Communications Officer, North West Division, Sivenathi Gunya, in a statement on Friday, July 26, 2024, said the court ordered that all sentences should run concurrently with the sentence of life imprisonment imposed on count number one.

“The incident occurred in Phutha Section, near Klipgat, on 16 June 2021. Through the intensive investigation by the Police Services following reports of a missing person who was the deceased, the three were linked to the m8rder of Sam Mbatha,” the statement read.

It is alleged that the deceased went missing and was last seen in a local tavern with Thatho Masetla, accused number three.

During the trial, the court heard that SAPS found bloodstains on the floor, on top of the bed as well as on the carpet in the house where Thatho Masetla was residing.

The court heard that an axe was found on top of the roof where bloodstains were discovered, and the axe was used during the commission of this gruesome act.

The body of the deceased was found inside a Hyundai 120 vehicle at a soccer field in Ikakeng Section, he was burnt beyond recognition.

DNA samples assisted the investigating team to easily identify the burnt body and it was identified as Sam Mbatha.

In aggravation of sentence, the Advocate Nangamso Goloda said "The sentences that should be imposed must be fit to their brutal savage."

He further argued that the accused did not only killed the deceased they burnt him to ashes, they took away his dignity whilst he was alive.



Advocate Goloda, in closing further said, all three accused participated in this brutal murder with a common purpose, so they must be sentenced to nothing less than a life sentence.

The DPP in the North West, Dr Rachel Makhari commended the good work done by the Police Services, State Prosecutors, and other role players.

She further welcomed the sentence and believed that it sent a strong message to anyone out there who thinks that they can easily get away with crime.