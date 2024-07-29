Gospel artiste, SEGUN OBE, weds his Ghanaian bride, NITA







Sunday, July 28, 2024 - Gospel artiste, Segun Obe, has married his Ghanaian sweetheart, Nita.

Segun shared the good news on his Instagram page today July 27. The couple tied the knot a week ago in Ghana.

‘Not a word failed of ANY GOOD THING which the Lord has spoken to the house of Israel.All came to pass (Joshua 21:45)

....and so, exactly a week ago, I got hitched with the love of my life @nita_segunobe in the city of Accra in Ghana.

God is never too early, or too late...He is ALWAYS right on time.

To God be the glory #amen

#SegzNita24''

Congrats to them!