Usitubebe Ujinga! KALONZO tells RAILA as he vows to expose his lies during vetting of 4 ODM nominees to Cabinet -Look!





Monday, July 29, 2024 - Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka is serious this time and is not taking anything lying down, especially after former Prime Minister Raila Odinga betrayed Azimio by joining President William Ruto's government.

This is after he directed his Wiper MPs to reject the ODM nominees to Cabinet just to teach Baba a bitter lesson.

He explained that as a member of the Azimio Coalition, ODM had announced that the four cabinet nominees were joining President William Ruto’s government in their individual capacities.

As such, Kalonzo remarked that Wiper MPs would reject the CS nominees during the vetting process as the appointment was unsanctioned by the coalition.

“I have given directions as the party leader to Wiper Members of Parliament that the names of the four people, when brought to parliament for vetting, Wiper members vote No,” Kalonzo directed.

The former vice president noted that he was keen to see how ODM MPs would vote.

He explained that although ODM had remarked that they did not sanction the nominations, the truth would be revealed during the vetting exercise.

“ODM is in a big trap now. If they vote yes during vetting, then Kenyans will know they were lying that the members went on their own,” Kalonzo remarked.

He read mischief in the whole process noting that the party couldn't have its top leadership join the government without permission.

Additionally, Kalonzo felt that he was not respected during the nomination exercise and subsequent events.

“At least I should have been consulted as a leader in our coalition. I did not know,” Kalonzo lamented.

