See the amount of money that career activist BONIFACE MWANGI reportedly gave Central Police Station OCPD to stage his arrest after receiving Ksh 50 Million from donors.





Monday, July 29, 2024 - Renowned activist Boniface Mwangi has been accused of staging his recent arrest at Nairobi Central Business District when he led families of those who lost their loved ones in anti-government protests to protest against police brutality.

According to blogger Aoko Otieno, Mwangi gave Central Police Station OCPD and OCS Ksh 5 million to share amongst themselves after staging his arrest.

He had reportedly received Ksh 50 million from foreign donors and used part of the donation to bribe the senior police bosses.

He also allegedly hired journalists to photograph him as he was being arrested so that he could get more money from donors.

This is not the first time that Boniface Mwangi has been accused of being a career activist.

He is allegedly cashing in on the recent anti-government protests after receiving millions of shillings from foreign donors, including the Ford Foundation.





