OPARANYA breaks silence on ditching RAILA’s ODM and joining UDA after RUTO nominated him to Cabinet – Look!





Monday, July 28, 2024 - Corporatives and MSMEs Cabinet Secretary nominee Wycliffe Oparanya broke his silence over the weekend after President William Ruto nominated him and other ODM bigwigs to Cabinet.

Oparanya also clarified reports that he and his friends had left ODM and joined Ruto’s UDA as a result of the nominations.

Speaking to the press, Oparanya made it abundantly clear that he, alongside other ODM members who were nominated, had not switched parties and would serve in Ruto’s government in their respective capacities if approved by Parliament.

He emphasised that the move to nominate ODM members was part of Ruto’s plan for national unity which sought to bring opposition politicians on board.

"It does not mean that we have abandoned our party ODM. We are still ODM members but serving the government in our respective capacity," he added.

He further emphasised that Kenya was a democratic nation and anyone qualified and fit could serve in any position regardless of their political affiliations.

The former Kakamega Governor however declined to disclose further details on the position as he was yet to be vetted by Parliament.

The nomination of Raila Odinga’s allies to Ruto’s Cabinet last week elicited mixed reactions from Kenyans and a section of ODM members.

Other ODM members nominated to the cabinet include; Ali Hassan Joho (Mining and Blue Economy), John Mbadi (National Treasury) Opiyo Wandayi (Energy and Petroleum).

The Kenyan DAILY POST