OPARANYA breaks silence on ditching RAILA’s ODM and joining UDA after RUTO nominated him to Cabinet – Look!

Monday, July 28, 2024 - Corporatives and MSMEs Cabinet Secretary nominee Wycliffe Oparanya broke his silence over the weekend after President William Ruto nominated him and other ODM bigwigs to Cabinet.
Oparanya also clarified reports
that he and his friends had left ODM and joined Ruto’s UDA as a result of the
nominations.
Speaking to the press, Oparanya made it abundantly clear that he, alongside other ODM
members who were nominated, had not switched parties and would serve in Ruto’s
government in their respective capacities if approved by Parliament.
He emphasised that the move to
nominate ODM members was part of Ruto’s plan for national unity which
sought to bring opposition politicians on board.
"It does not mean that we
have abandoned our party ODM. We are still ODM members but serving the
government in our respective capacity," he added.
He further emphasised that Kenya
was a democratic nation and anyone qualified and fit could serve in any
position regardless of their political affiliations.
The former Kakamega Governor
however declined to disclose further details on the position as he was yet to
be vetted by Parliament.
The nomination of Raila Odinga’s
allies to Ruto’s Cabinet last week elicited mixed reactions from
Kenyans and a section of ODM members.
Other ODM members nominated to
the cabinet include; Ali Hassan Joho (Mining and Blue Economy), John Mbadi
(National Treasury) Opiyo Wandayi (Energy and Petroleum).
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments