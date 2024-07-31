U.S. rapper, LIL PUMP claims KAMALA HARRIS isn't black







Tuesday, July 30, 2024 - Rapper Lil Pump has sparked controversy by challenging Vice President Kamala Harris's racial identity, claiming she has no African heritage while reiterating his support for former President Donald Trump.

In a recent interview, Lil Pump echoed the sentiments of fellow rapper Swae Lee, alleging that Harris "isn't Black" and is solely of Indian descent. However, a simple search reveals that Kamala Harris is of both Indian and Jamaican heritage, making Pump's claims factually incorrect.

Despite the inaccuracies, Lil Pump doubled down on his assertions during the interview and criticized Harris's record as the district attorney of San Francisco. He claimed that she incarcerated over 1,500 people for weed-related offences, a figure that has been both confirmed and disputed by various fact-checkers.

Pump used this narrative to suggest that Harris's track record is problematic, further endorsing Trump as the "great hope" for the United States. He praised Trump's recent incident involving a bullet wound, referring to it as "taking a bullet for democracy," and linked it to his own Bitcoin endeavours.

In addition to his political commentary, Lil Pump reignited his feud with rapper J. Cole by tagging and teasing him on Instagram while playing Cole's song "Work Out" in the background, indicating that Pump's provocative antics remain unchanged.