Three gang members arrested over murder of US rapper FOOLIO







Tuesday, July 30, 2024 - Authorities in Jacksonville have arrested three alleged gang members in connection to the shooting death of American rapper, Foolio.

Foolio, whose real name is Charles Jones II, was shot and killed in the parking lot of a hotel in Tampa in the early morning hours of June 23. The Tampa Police Department said it received a 911 call regarding the shooting at approximately 4:40 a.m. and three other people were injured.

The rapper had been celebrating his 26th birthday while in Tampa. Foolio's attorney said he had rented an Airbnb but was forced to find a hotel when the Airbnb became too crowded.





Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw said Foolio had posted his location on social media several times throughout the night, and said the suspects were seen on security footage following Foolio from location to location.

"This shows the lengths that these individuals were willing to go through and achieve this murder," the police chief said.

At 4:15 a.m., Bercaw said Foolio was followed to a Holiday Inn, but instead of following him into the parking lot, the suspects staged across the street.

At 4:38 a.m., Bercaw said three shooters exited a vehicle with a handgun and two rifles, walked to the hotel parking lot, and murdered Foolio. Three others were hit with bullets but survived.





The police department released footage of the shooting, which can be viewed below.

Sean Gathright, 18, Alicia Andrews, 21, and Isaiah Chance Jr., 21, were arrested by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and are charged with first-degree murder. Warrants are out for the arrests of two others, Davion Murphy, 27, and Rashard Murphy, 30, who will also be charged with first-degree murder.

Bercaw said the three armed shooters were Gathright, Daveon Murphy, and Rashard Murphy, who were affiliated with, or members of, the "ATK" and "1200" gangs, which he said are rivals to Foolio's "6 block" gang.

The ATK and 1200 gangs were believed to work together to take out Foolio, Bercaw said.





Hillsborough County State Attorney Suzy Lopez said the planning of Foolio's death was "truly alarming."

"Let me be clear, the feud stops here," Lopez said. "All five of these defendants are facing life in the Florida state prison, even the ones that didn't pull the trigger."

When asked if the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating Jacksonville rapper Yungeen Ace, leader of the ATK gang, Sheriff Waters said not currently.

"We don't have an investigation on him right now, but he can't move around in Jacksonville without us knowing about it," Waters said.