Suspect arrested over murder of 20-year-old trainee pilot in South Africa







Tuesday, July 30, 2024 - A suspect has been arrested for the assault and murder of a 20-year-old trainee pilot, Inam Tshakeni in South Africa.

Tshakeni's body was recovered on a farm in Canelands - Kwa-Zulu Natal on the night of July 16, 2024.

She was a trainee fixed-wing pilot at Virginia Airport in KZN.

Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) officers were called out to the scene at approximately 22:15 that night and reported details to the Operations Center.

The discovery focusing on the female's pink hair and clothing were circulated and she was identified within hours by a family member from Eastern Cape who had been trying to contact her via phone in Kwazulu Natal for several days without success.

RUSA in a statement on Monday, July 29, said the suspect was tracked down and arrested by Detective Warrant Officer Pravin Seebaluka and a team from SAPS Sydenham.

A Ford Ranger used by the suspect to transport Tshakeni from a tavern in the vicinity of Reservoir Hills and a VW Golf used to dump her body were located by the detectives.

According to the information received, Tshakeni was at a tavern near her student residence.

The tavern was situated in an informal settlement close to the Clare Estate Crematorium.

Tshakeni was in the company of two known male friends when an unknown male befriended her.

She is believed to have driven the suspect's bakkie, dropping off her two male friends at their homes before accompanying the man to an unknown location.

It is believed that her hands were bound before she was r*ped and then killed by strangulation.

The suspect then loaded her body into the boot of his VW Golf and dumped the deceased on the farm in Canelands - KZN the next day after dropping off a colleague at work.