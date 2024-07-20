TRUMP promises largest deportation operation in US if re-elected (VIDEO)







Saturday, July 20, 2024 - Donald Trump has promised deport foreigners massively in what he calls the "largest deportation operation" in the United States of America if he is re-elected.

Speaking at a campaign rally in Freeland, Michigan, the former US preisdent laid out his vision for a "record-setting deportation operation."

He made it clear that he intends to move swiftly after inauguration day next January to stage mass roundups of immigrants across the country, conducting raids inside big cities where he would face certain Democratic opposition.

"On day one, we will begin the largest domestic deportation operation in American history," Trump said at the rally.

He told his supporters that immigrants were coming in by the millions from foreign prisons and "insane asylums" leading to the "plunder, rape, slaughter and destruction of the American suburbs, cities and towns".

Immigration experts say that the deportation plans for a Trump White House 2.0 dwarf anything previously seen.

He attempted workplace raids during his 2016 presidential term, but they were largely stymied in the courts.

"This time we need to take Trump at his word," said David Leopold, a former president of the American Immigration Lawyers Association.

"When he talks about mass deportation – in boxcars, or bus loads, or planes, or whatever – that’s what he’s going to do."

Watch Trump speak in the video below.