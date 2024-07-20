Fandango founder, J. MICHAEL CLINE, 64, dies of apparent suicide at New York City luxury hotel







Saturday, July 20, 2024 - The founder of movie ticket company Fandango d!ed after falling from a New York City luxury hotel in an apparent su!cide on Tuesday, July 16. He was 64.

J Michael Cline, the finance executive responsible for creating the popular movie ticketing and streaming service, was reportedly found unconscious and unresponsive in one of the third-floor courtyards of the Kimberly Hotel on 145 East 50th St.

“Upon arrival, officers found an unconscious and unresponsive male with injuries indicative of a fall from an elevated position. The investigation remains ongoing,” the New York Police Department said in a statement, according to Variety.

He is survived by his wife, Pamela, and their six children.

Cline graduated from Cornell University in 1981 with an entrepreneurial degree in hotel administration. He later earned his MBA in 1985 from Harvard Business School.

Cline was a serial entrepreneur. He founded Fandango in 2000 and left in 2011. The company is now owned by NBC Universal, the parent company of NBC News.