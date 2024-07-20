BIDEN cabinet members in crisis talks over him dropping out







Saturday, July 20, 2024 - US President, Joe Biden's cabinet members have reportedly held crisis talks over him dropping out of the presidential race.

According to Bloomberg News, there have been 'private discussions' among unnamed cabinet members about 'whether it's now time' for those advisors closest to Biden to speak about the bad chances he is facing about keeping the White House.

The members of Biden's team were said to have discussed if his post-debate no longer can persuade enough of the public that he could win a second term.

The new concern for Biden comes after high-profile figure, Sen. Jon Tester of Montana called for Biden to step down.

There have been a lot of comments from Democratic officials that should Biden step back, the party is likely to rally around Vice President Kamala Harris to contest against Donald Trump in the presidential election.