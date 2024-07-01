Tragedy as Kisii businessman shoots his girlfriend dead and turns the gun on himself after finding suggestive messages in her phone - His friend recalls their last conversation (PHOTOs).





Monday, July 1, 2024 - A 30-year-old businessman shot dead his girlfriend in Kisii town on Friday night before turning the gun on himself.

According to a police report, Vincent Mosioma shot Veronica Kerubo using a Berrera Pistol which was recovered at the scene with 13 rounds of ammunition and two spent cartridges.

He shot himself in the head using the same gun and was rushed to Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital, less than 100 meters away but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Kisii County Police Commander Charles Kasses confirmed the incident saying the firearm used has been kept as an exhibit awaiting further analysis.

“We will confirm if the private firearm holder was licensed,” he said.

According to family members, Kerubo was running a successful glassmart business in the town

Victor reportedly killed his girlfriend after finding suggestive messages in her phone.

She was reportedly flirting with another man and when he confronted her, an argument ensued, leading to the fatal shooting.

Victor’s friend said he called him on the fateful day and he could feel the pain in his voice as they were speaking on the phone.

He hung up and promised to call him later, only to learn he had committed the heinous act.

























The Kenyan DAILY POST.