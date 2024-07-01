Men suspected of torching KIMANI ICHUNGWAH’s office in Kikuyu during anti-finance bill demos arraigned (PHOTOs)





Tuesday, July 2, 2024 - Two suspects have been arraigned before a Kiambu court for the offenses of Arson and Malicious damage to property.

Naftary David Njama Gatuota, Joseph Kuru Waweru and others not before court are accused of having taken part in the setting on fire of the Kikuyu NG-CDF offices valued at Sh20 million, malicious damage to property where they set on fire an NG-CDF vehicle valued at Sh2.5 million and also damaged the office of the Kikuyu Sub-County Deputy County Commissioner valued at Sh 600,000.

The offenses were committed on the 25th day of June, 2024.

The two individuals who unsuccessfully vied for elective posts during the 2022 elections denied all the three counts and were released on Sh1 Million bond with a surety of a similar amount or a cash bail of Sh 200,000.

