PHOTOs of the beautiful Kisii lady shot dead by her boyfriend over suggestive messages from another man - She was planning to travel abroad to further her studies.





Monday, July 1, 2024 - Veronica Kerubo, a successful businesswoman in Kisii town, was shot dead by her boyfriend on Friday night after he suspected that she was cheating on him.

Veronica’s boyfriend, Vincent Mosioma, reportedly snooped through her phone and found messages of her flirting with another man on Facebook.

He confronted her while armed with a gun and shot her multiple times, before turning the same gun on himself.

Kerubo was running a successful glassmart business in Kisii town and she was full of life.

According to one of her friends, she was planning to travel abroad to further her studies.

However, her plans were cut short by her killer boyfriend.





The Kenyan DAILY POST