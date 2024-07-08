This is how RUTO can use the Gen Z protests to redeem his image and leave a great legacy like the late MWAI KIBAKI

Monday, July 8, 2024 - A renowned political analyst has revealed how President William Ruto could turn the Gen Z protests into a blessing in disguise by engineering radical and sweeping changes in his administration to assuage public displeasure.
In an interview with one of the local dailies, Political
analyst and lecturer, Prof Gitile Naituli, said the president can seize the
opportunity presented by the Gen Z protesters to prove his critics wrong
and turn around his legacy.
“The moment has been presented to him (Ruto) to have a great
legacy and to become the best President that the country ever had,"
Naituli said
The don noted Ruto has a golden opportunity to even deliver a lean
and efficient cabinet for Kenya.
“Ruto can hide behind the demands by Gen Z to fix the
government’s mess for good, get a competent cabinet and aggressively go for
looted money," he said.
There are reports that the Head of state might seize the moment
to kick out some of his allies from key state offices whose appointments
triggered an uproar among Kenyans over fears of incompetence.
A radical purge before would have triggered uproar from regions
of affected officers with others hiding behind their tribes to shield
themselves from government changes.
