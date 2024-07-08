This is how RUTO can use the Gen Z protests to redeem his image and leave a great legacy like the late MWAI KIBAKI





Monday, July 8, 2024 - A renowned political analyst has revealed how President William Ruto could turn the Gen Z protests into a blessing in disguise by engineering radical and sweeping changes in his administration to assuage public displeasure.

In an interview with one of the local dailies, Political analyst and lecturer, Prof Gitile Naituli, said the president can seize the opportunity presented by the Gen Z protesters to prove his critics wrong and turn around his legacy.

“The moment has been presented to him (Ruto) to have a great legacy and to become the best President that the country ever had," Naituli said

The don noted Ruto has a golden opportunity to even deliver a lean and efficient cabinet for Kenya.

“Ruto can hide behind the demands by Gen Z to fix the government’s mess for good, get a competent cabinet and aggressively go for looted money," he said.

There are reports that the Head of state might seize the moment to kick out some of his allies from key state offices whose appointments triggered an uproar among Kenyans over fears of incompetence.

A radical purge before would have triggered uproar from regions of affected officers with others hiding behind their tribes to shield themselves from government changes.

