GACHAGUA may face treason charges as it emerges that he paid Gen Z goons to overthrow RUTO from power – Look! The goons are demanding their balance (VIDEO)

Monday, July 8, 2024 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is now a man under siege. This is after it emerged that he was the one who planned and funded the attempted civilian coup against President William Ruto using the Gen Zs.
For the past four weeks, Gen Zs
have been on the warpath with Ruto over the draconian Finance Bill, which has
since been withdrawn and are now demanding his resignation.
They even stormed and vandalized the Judiciary and burnt a section of Parliament after MPs ignored their concerns
and passed the controversial Finance Bill 2024.
After Parliament and Judiciary, Gen Z's focus has been to match to the State House and overthrow Ruto from
power, but due to high security, they have not been able to.
And now it has emerged that the
person funding these Gen Zs to revolt against Ruto is none other than Gachagua.
Speaking yesterday, the Gen Z
goons from Tharaka Nithi confessed that Gachagua paid them to burn people’s
property and cause havoc to force Ruto to resign.
However, they accused him of
duping them in terms of payment, and are now demanding for their balances.
The confession by the goons now puts Gachagua
in a very awkward position that could see him arrested and charged with treason for
trying to overthrow Ruto.
During his address to the nation,
Ruto termed the Gen Z protests as treasonous and vowed to deal ruthlessly with
people behind the mayhem.
