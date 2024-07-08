GACHAGUA may face treason charges as it emerges that he paid Gen Z goons to overthrow RUTO from power – Look! The goons are demanding their balance (VIDEO)





Monday, July 8, 2024 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is now a man under siege. This is after it emerged that he was the one who planned and funded the attempted civilian coup against President William Ruto using the Gen Zs.

For the past four weeks, Gen Zs have been on the warpath with Ruto over the draconian Finance Bill, which has since been withdrawn and are now demanding his resignation.

They even stormed and vandalized the Judiciary and burnt a section of Parliament after MPs ignored their concerns and passed the controversial Finance Bill 2024.

After Parliament and Judiciary, Gen Z's focus has been to match to the State House and overthrow Ruto from power, but due to high security, they have not been able to.

And now it has emerged that the person funding these Gen Zs to revolt against Ruto is none other than Gachagua.

Speaking yesterday, the Gen Z goons from Tharaka Nithi confessed that Gachagua paid them to burn people’s property and cause havoc to force Ruto to resign.

However, they accused him of duping them in terms of payment, and are now demanding for their balances.

Watch the video>>>

Young Men from Tharaka-Nithi county protest demanding for their dues from the sponsor.



The movement will bend slowly towards the originator.. pic.twitter.com/Lsz0FpbQNR — maliks 🇸🇴 14/09/15/21 (@maliks_88) July 8, 2024

The confession by the goons now puts Gachagua in a very awkward position that could see him arrested and charged with treason for trying to overthrow Ruto.

During his address to the nation, Ruto termed the Gen Z protests as treasonous and vowed to deal ruthlessly with people behind the mayhem.

The Kenyan DAILY POST