This is what lawyer AHMEDNASIR has told Senator OLE KINA after he voted for the bill that will allow state officers to award themselves tenders





Monday, July 8, 2024 - Renowned Nairobi lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has reacted after Narok County Senator Ledama Ole Kina supported the Conflict of Interest Amendment Bill 2023 that will allow state officers to compete in government tenders.

The lawmakers, led by Ole Kina and Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, deleted at least 20 clauses and amended more than 15 others, overhauling the state-backed Bill that sought to tame the runaway graft.

The amendments have triggered furious reactions from a section of politicians and anti-graft crusaders, warning that the move amounts to a clawback in the war against corruption.

Ahmednasir termed the bill as a huge setback in fighting corruption since state officers will be awarding themselves government tenders.

“Indeed, it is a big deal. When you see the amendments you introduced to the bill, you must appreciate that you killed it off completely.

"You allowed politicians and powerful people like yourself to win tenders using the office one's occupy.

"What you did was terrible and is a huge setback in the fight against corruption.

"My good Senator, take responsibility for this sad, calamitous and historic blunder you committed,” Ahmednasir told Ole Kina on X.

The Kenyan DAILY POST