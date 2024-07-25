The family of RYAN MWENDWA who died after being hit by a stray bullet inside the school’s compound in Kahawa West mourning as RAILA and RUTO shake hands (PHOTO).





Thursday, July 25, 2024 - Ryan Mwendwa, a Grade 4 pupil, is among the victims who lost their lives during the recent anti-government protests.

Mwendwa lost his life on Tuesday 16th July 2024 after he was hit by a stray bullet fired by the police when dispersing protesters.

He was in a stationary bus in the school’s compound that was waiting for other children to get in when he met his death.

Ryan was a pupil at Marion Farmhouse School, Kahawa West Campus.

The young boy had a great future ahead of him but unfortunately, rogue cops shattered his dreams.









