The family of RYAN MWENDWA who died after being hit by a stray bullet inside the school’s compound in Kahawa West mourning as RAILA and RUTO shake hands (PHOTO).

Thursday, July 25, 2024 - Ryan Mwendwa, a Grade 4 pupil, is among the victims who lost their lives during the recent anti-government protests.
Mwendwa lost his life on Tuesday 16th July 2024
after he was hit by a stray bullet fired by the police when dispersing
protesters.
He was in a stationary bus in the school’s compound that was
waiting for other children to get in when he met his death.
Ryan was a pupil at Marion Farmhouse School, Kahawa West
Campus.
The young boy had a great future ahead of him but unfortunately, rogue cops shattered his dreams.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
