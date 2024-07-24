His wife was chewed by his employee - UDA MCA and Minority Whip, MARK MACHARIA alias RORO, humiliated on X after he allegedly hired goons to infiltrate Gen Z protests.









Wednesday, July 24, 2024 - Umoja Member of County Assembly (MCA) and Minority Whip in the Nairobi County Assembly Mark Macharia alias Roro, is being embarrassed badly on social media after he allegedly hired goons to infiltrate peaceful Gen Z protests in Nairobi.

An X user washed the MCA’s dirty linen in public by exposing his marital woes after he was accused of hiring motorbike-riding goons to counter peaceful protesters.

His wife was reportedly ‘chewed’ by his bar manager, robbing him of his ego.

The UDA MCA also has a baby outside marriage with a lady who resides at Nasra Gardens in Kayole.

The baby is a product of a ‘one night fun’.

See how he was humiliated on X.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.