His wife was chewed by his employee - UDA MCA and Minority Whip, MARK MACHARIA alias RORO, humiliated on X after he allegedly hired goons to infiltrate Gen Z protests.

Wednesday, July 24, 2024 - Umoja Member of County Assembly (MCA) and
Minority Whip in the Nairobi County Assembly Mark Macharia alias Roro, is being
embarrassed badly on social media after he allegedly hired goons to infiltrate
peaceful Gen Z protests in Nairobi.
An X user washed the MCA’s dirty linen in public by exposing
his marital woes after he was accused of hiring motorbike-riding goons to
counter peaceful protesters.
His wife was reportedly ‘chewed’ by his bar manager, robbing
him of his ego.
The UDA MCA also has a baby outside marriage with a lady who
resides at Nasra Gardens in Kayole.
The baby is a product of a ‘one night fun’.
See how he was humiliated on X.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments