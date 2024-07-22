The church is back with a bang! See what these Bishops told RUTO in no uncertain terms? The fear is indeed gone

Monday, July 22, 2024 – The church seems to be finding its voice again after going to bed with the wrong man, President William Ruto, who used the church to ascend to power in 2022.
This follows the discontent
among prominent clergy members, who have accused Ruto of hoodwinking Kenyans
with his recent nominations for Cabinet Secretaries.
The clergy argue that the
president's actions have not only failed to meet public expectations but have
also exacerbated the ongoing protests.
Speaking yesterday, Charles
Ong'injo, Bishop of the ACK Maseno South Diocese, voiced strong criticism
regarding the president's decisions, accusing him of employing
counterproductive strategies in handling the current crisis in the
country.
"What the President has
done is he has made people more angry and probably he doesn't want people to
leave the protests," he said.
"He is refueling the
protests and even when he is asking who is funding the Gen Z protests, I think
he is the greatest funder by the kind of action he is taking."
The Maseno ACK Bishop emphasized
the need for accountability and proper vetting processes for the nominated
members before they are confirmed as Cabinet Secretaries.
"As we move forward, those
responsible for vetting should be told if we feel like they're not doing a good
job because the list was not what Kenyans expected," he stated.
On the same wavelength, Nakuru
Catholic Bishop Cleophas Oseso warned Ruto of the dire consequences if the
current political tension continues unabated.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments