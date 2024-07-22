The church is back with a bang! See what these Bishops told RUTO in no uncertain terms? The fear is indeed gone





Monday, July 22, 2024 – The church seems to be finding its voice again after going to bed with the wrong man, President William Ruto, who used the church to ascend to power in 2022.

This follows the discontent among prominent clergy members, who have accused Ruto of hoodwinking Kenyans with his recent nominations for Cabinet Secretaries.

The clergy argue that the president's actions have not only failed to meet public expectations but have also exacerbated the ongoing protests.

Speaking yesterday, Charles Ong'injo, Bishop of the ACK Maseno South Diocese, voiced strong criticism regarding the president's decisions, accusing him of employing counterproductive strategies in handling the current crisis in the country.

"What the President has done is he has made people more angry and probably he doesn't want people to leave the protests," he said.

"He is refueling the protests and even when he is asking who is funding the Gen Z protests, I think he is the greatest funder by the kind of action he is taking."

The Maseno ACK Bishop emphasized the need for accountability and proper vetting processes for the nominated members before they are confirmed as Cabinet Secretaries.

"As we move forward, those responsible for vetting should be told if we feel like they're not doing a good job because the list was not what Kenyans expected," he stated.

On the same wavelength, Nakuru Catholic Bishop Cleophas Oseso warned Ruto of the dire consequences if the current political tension continues unabated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST