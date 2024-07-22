Chelsea star, ENZO FERNANDEZ, is paraded at his former club amid racism storm before the whole stadium sing the racist song aimed at France and their black players again (VIDEO)







Monday, July 22, 2024 - Chelsea midfielder, Enzo Fernandez has been embroiled in further racism controversy after fans at his former boyhood club appeared to sing an offensive song aimed at France and their black players.

The Argentine star was paraded by his boyhood club River Plate on Sunday, July 21, in celebration of his recent Copa America success, but as soon as he walked into the stadium the whole fans chanted the racist song aimed at France and their black players.

Fernandez has been at the centre of a racism storm ever since Argentina's victory over Colombia in the Copa America final.

During the celebration on the team bus, he filmed himself and some of his teammates singing the racist song.

The translation of the song states: 'Listen, spread the word; They play in France, but they are all from Angola;

How nice it is! They are going to run; They are 'cometravas'* like f***ing Mbappé; Their mom is Nigerian; Their dad, Cameroonian. But in the document ...Nationality: French.'

*'Cometravas' is a slang term that loosely translates to somebody who has sex with transgender people.

Fernandez later apologised for his actions and the 'highly offensive' nature of the chant that was first made popular by a group of fans at the 2022 Qatar World Cup before the tournament final against France.





Chelsea also issued a statement where they condemned 'all forms of discriminatory behaviour' and are now conducting an investigation into events.

Fernandez is still waiting to find out if he will face any punishment over his involvement with the Argentina national team's chanting at the start of the week.