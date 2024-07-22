Stop fooling RAILA after failing to secure him the presidency in 2022 – Let him join RUTO’s govt and secure those Cabinet slots





Monday, July 22, 2024 - A section of ODM MPs has expressed skepticism about former President Uhuru Kenyatta's recent political overtures, questioning his intentions and the feasibility of his proposed deal with Raila Odinga.

Speaking yesterday, ODM Chairman John Mbadi openly challenged the sincerity and timing of Uhuru’s new political plan for Raila.

This is after it emerged that Uhuru promised to give Raila the presidency in 2027, provided that he does not join President William Ruto’s crumbling government.

However, Mbadi trashed the deal, accusing Uhuru of trying to fool Raila again as he did in 2022.

According to Mbadi, the former President should allow Baba to join Ruto’s government and get those cabinet slots after he failed to hand him the presidency in 2022.

“I am not persuaded that Uhuru means well for us now.

"If he wanted to give us leadership, he would have given us leadership in 2022.

"Some of us today would be Cabinet ministers; I would not be a nominated member of parliament,” Mbadi remarked.

Raila’s foot soldiers have expressed a deep sense of missed opportunities and betrayal on the part of Uhuru.

Uhuru, who held the instruments of power as President, failed to secure victory for Raila Odinga in the 2022 elections, ultimately handing the presidency to William Ruto.

The nominated MP’s criticism of Kenyatta’s promises is rooted in this history of perceived betrayal.

“You are telling us that now is when Uhuru has the key to take us to the State House, and when he was there, he handed the key to someone else.

"Now you are telling us that Uhuru can give us the key to the State House,” he asserted.

His comments came after allegations that Uhuru and the ODM party leader have been meeting outside the country to discuss a pact to take power in 2027.

In light of the above, Mbadi stated that it was hard to believe the former president given his past actions.

