Team GB rugby star under investigation by Olympic Association after appearing to make racist comment while wearing dark-coloured facemask







Tuesday, July 30, 2024 - Team GB rugby star, Amy Wilson-Hardy is under investigation by the British Olympic Association after she allegedly made a ‘’racist comment'' while wearing a dark-coloured facemask.

According to Mail Online, officials are looking into a screengrab of a WhatsApp conversation that allegedly involves Team GB and England forward Amy Wilson-Hardy and an unnamed third party.

The message features a picture of the 32-year-old, who looks like she is wearing a dark-coloured facemask.

The third party writes underneath: ’genuine chocolate face’, which prompts the response: ‘Thought I’d have a better chance with the blacks’.





The image was posted on Instagram along with the caption: ‘A little black face racism by @teamgb Rugby 7’s @amywilsonhardy even joking she’ll have a better chance with the blacks’.

A spokesperson for BOA said: ‘The British Olympic Association has been made aware of an image on a social media platform and is investigating the matter.’